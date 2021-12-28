Prospect Capital - 6.875% NT REDEEM 15/06/2029 USD 25 (PBC) falls 3.62% on Strong Volume December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Prospect Capital Corp Notes 2018-15.06.29 Lkd to Rating Changes Inc’s (NYSE: PBC) stock fell $0.94, accounting for a 3.62% decrease. Prospect Capital - 6.875% NT REDEEM 15/06/2029 USD 25 opened at $25.05 before trading between $25.07 and $25.05 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Prospect Capital - 6.875% NT REDEEM 15/06/2029 USD 25’s market cap fall to $ on 3,751 shares -above their 30-day average of N/A.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

