Prosight Global Inc (PROS) falls 0.08% for July 26

Prosight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS) shares fell 0.08%, or $0.01 per share, to close Monday at $12.76. After opening the day at $12.80, shares of Prosight Global fluctuated between $12.83 and $12.76. 37,104 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 59,615. Monday's activity brought Prosight Global’s market cap to $558,624,072.

About Prosight Global Inc

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated 'A-' (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

