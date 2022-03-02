ProShares - ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) falls 3.36% in Light Trading on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QID - Market Data & News

ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSE: QID) shares fell 3.36%, or $0.68 per share, to close Wednesday at $19.56. After opening the day at $20.06, shares of ProShares - ProShares UltraShort QQQ fluctuated between $20.39 and $19.41. 18,120,364 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 21,017,807. Wednesday's activity brought ProShares - ProShares UltraShort QQQ’s market cap to $344,173,261.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

