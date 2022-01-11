ProShares - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) falls 0.45% in Active Trading on January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SQQQ - Market Data & News Trade

ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ: SQQQ) shares fell 0.45%, or $0.03 per share, to close Monday at $6.71. After opening the day at $7.01, shares of ProShares - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ fluctuated between $7.31 and $6.70. 271,955,116 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 165,287,343. Monday's activity brought ProShares - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s market cap to $1,675,413,794.

Visit ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021