ProShares - ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) gains 2.67% for January 26

ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (CBOE: UVXY) shares gained 2.67%, or $0.48 per share, to close Wednesday at $18.43. After opening the day at $16.76, shares of ProShares - ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF fluctuated between $19.10 and $15.60. 159,500,744 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 78,447,028. Wednesday's activity brought ProShares - ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF’s market cap to $724,822,781.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

