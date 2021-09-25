ProShares - ProShares Ultra Industrials (UXI) falls 0.21% in Light Trading on September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UXI - Market Data & News

ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSE: UXI) shares fell 0.21%, or $0.0686 per share, to close Friday at $32.11. After opening the day at $31.94, shares of ProShares - ProShares Ultra Industrials fluctuated between $32.12 and $32.09. 2,979 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,603. Friday's activity brought ProShares - ProShares Ultra Industrials’s market cap to $30,501,650.

Visit ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Industrials’s profile for more information.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

