ProShares - ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) falls 0.64% for September 8

Today, ProShares Trust - ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Inc’s (NASDAQ: QQQA) stock fell $0.29, accounting for a 0.64% decrease. ProShares - ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF opened at $45.66 before trading between $45.51 and $45.24 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw ProShares - ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s market cap fall to $18,164,000 on 4,430 shares -below their 30-day average of 8,188.

