Pros (PRO) falls 3.85% to Close at $31.21 on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRO - Market Data & News Trade

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) shares fell 3.85%, or $1.25 per share, to close Thursday at $31.21. After opening the day at $32.52, shares of Pros fluctuated between $32.58 and $30.82. 181,560 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 372,568. Thursday's activity brought Pros’s market cap to $1,405,643,283.

Pros is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Pros Holdings Inc

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

Visit Pros Holdings Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Pros Holdings Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pros Holdings Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles