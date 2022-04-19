Pros (PRO) Climbs 5.56% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) rose 5.56% Tuesday.

As of 12:12:42 est, Pros sits at $31.33 and has moved $1.65 per share.

Pros has moved 10.44% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.98% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pros visit the company profile.

About Pros Holdings Inc

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

To get more information on Pros Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pros Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications