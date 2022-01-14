ProQR N.V (PRQR) falls 3.02% on Moderate Volume January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRQR - Market Data & News Trade

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR), a Leiden, Zuid Holland, company, fell to close at $6.75 Thursday after losing $0.21 (3.02%) on volume of 189,100 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.04 to a low of $6.70 while ProQR N.V’s market cap now stands at $338,882,468.

About ProQR Therapeutics N.V

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on its unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies, the Company is growing its pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

