ProPhase Labs (PRPH) falls 2.41% in Light Trading on September 3

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares fell 2.41%, or $0.13 per share, to close Friday at $5.26. After opening the day at $5.39, shares of ProPhase Labs fluctuated between $5.39 and $5.21. 28,000 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 120,893. Friday's activity brought ProPhase Labs’s market cap to $79,711,371.

About ProPhase Labs Inc

ProPhase Labs is a diversified medical science and technology company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company is also developing ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. ("ProPhase Diagnostics") to offer COVID-19 and other Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests. The Company also continues to actively pursue strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

