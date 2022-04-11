ProPetro (PUMP) Loses 2.36% on April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PUMP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) moved 2.36% Monday.

As of 12:13:52 est, ProPetro sits at $14.51 and has fallen $0.35 per share in trading so far.

ProPetro has moved 2.20% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 83.33% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ProPetro visit the company profile.

About ProPetro Holding Corp

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

To get more information on ProPetro Holding Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ProPetro Holding Corp's Profile.

