Prometheus Bio (RXDX) falls 3.49% on Moderate Volume August 6

Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) fell to close at $22.97 Friday after losing $0.83 (3.49%) on volume of 64,110 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.82 to a low of $22.14 while Prometheus Bio’s market cap now stands at $892,725,398.

About Prometheus Biosciences Inc

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD. The company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

