Prologis (PLD) Loses 2.61% on May 18

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) are down 2.61% Wednesday.

As of 12:07:29 est, Prologis is currently sitting at $122.64 and has fallen $3.29 per share in trading so far.

Prologis has moved 22.62% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 24.84% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-18.

About Prologis Inc

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

