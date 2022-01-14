Progyny (PGNY) falls 3.31% in Active Trading on January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGNY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Progyny Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PGNY) stock fell $1.5, accounting for a 3.31% decrease. Progyny opened at $45.35 before trading between $45.97 and $43.55 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Progyny’s market cap fall to $3,961,751,312 on 965,979 shares -above their 30-day average of 772,835.

About Progyny Inc

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

