Progressive (PGR) Falls 1.50% on April 13

Today Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) is trading 1.50% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:11:16 est, was $113.44. Progressive dropped $1.73 so far today.

826,097 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Progressive has moved YTD 12.53%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-14.

About Progressive Corp.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

