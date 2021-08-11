Progress Software (PRGS) falls 1.38% to Close at $45.11 on August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRGS - Market Data & News Trade

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares fell 1.38%, or $0.63 per share, to close Tuesday at $45.11. After opening the day at $45.77, shares of Progress Software fluctuated between $45.93 and $44.60. 209,084 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 300,976. Tuesday's activity brought Progress Software’s market cap to $1,973,776,637.

Progress Software is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts..

About Progress Software Corp.

Progress provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Its comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and it has a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure-leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

