PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) falls 2.31% for July 29

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) fell to close at $44.38 Thursday after losing $1.05 (2.31%) on volume of 587,521 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $48.11 to a low of $44.30 while PROG’s market cap now stands at $3,004,607,038.

About PROG Holdings Inc

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

