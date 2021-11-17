Profound Medical (PROF) falls 2.16% for November 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PROF - Market Data & News Trade

Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF) shares fell 2.16%, or $0.26 per share, to close Tuesday at $11.80. After opening the day at $11.98, shares of Profound Medical fluctuated between $12.03 and $11.75. 38,155 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 101,844. Tuesday's activity brought Profound Medical’s market cap to $240,564,264.

About Profound Medical Corp

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA'). Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part II

In this second entry in the payback series (see Part I here), we look at actions taken by companies and governments to get back at unfair treatment by others. One of the most dramatic examples is Venezuela not paying back its debts to companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and to bondholders and preventing outside oil companies from doing business in the nation with the greatest amount of oil reserves worldwide. At first glance, it may appear that Venezuela got away with its efforts to take over — nationalize — full operations at massive oil fields and other assets. In fact, all major oil companies have departed, leaving Venezuela with untapped oil and rusting rigs.

$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Means More Demand for Metals And Mining

After much anticipation, the U.S. House approved a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package last week, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign. Although no single lawmaker got everything they wanted, I believe this bill is generally constructive news for the metals and mining industry, which will be tasked with supplying the critical minerals necessary to build and improve the nation’s roads, bridges, ports, power grid and so much more.

First let’s look at what’s in the bill. Some $517 billion will be deployed over 10 years, with roads, bridges and highways receiving the largest portion at $110 billion. According to the White House, the $40 billion set aside for bridges is the single largest bridge investment in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration. Passenger and freight rail projects come next at $66 billion, followed by power infrastructure and broadband infrastructure at $65 billion each. Water projects, public transit, airports and ports and waterways will also receive new funding, as will new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

