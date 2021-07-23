Professional Holding Corp - Class A (PFHD) gains 0.70% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFHD - Market Data & News Trade

Professional Holding Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: PFHD) shares gained 0.70%, or $0.13 per share, to close Thursday at $18.72. After opening the day at $18.48, shares of Professional fluctuated between $18.99 and $18.49. 38,308 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 114,820. Thursday's activity brought Professional’s market cap to $255,661,062.

Professional is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida..

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., Professional Bank is one of South Florida’s fastest-growing community banks. A subsidiary of financial holding company Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD), Professional Bank specializes in construction, residential and commercial real estate financing as well as business loans and lines of credit, including SBA financing. Known for high-touch customized concierge services, the bank serves the needs of its customers through a full offering of deposit products, cash management services, online and mobile banking. Founded in 2008, Professional Bank operates full-service branches and loan production offices in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

