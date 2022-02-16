Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) falls 2.30% on Moderate Volume February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IPDN - Market Data & News Trade

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares fell 2.30%, or $0.0234 per share, to close Wednesday at $1.00. After opening the day at $0.98, shares of Professional Diversity Network fluctuated between $1.04 and $0.98. 17,097 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 100,668. Wednesday's activity brought Professional Diversity Network’s market cap to $14,995,645.

Professional Diversity Network is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and its relationship recruitment affinity groups, the Company provides its employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. The Company's mission is to utilize the collective strength of its affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

