Proassurance (PRA) Climbs 3.23% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRA - Market Data & News Trade

Proassurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) has climbed $0.69 (3.23%) and sits at $21.98, as of 12:00:38 est on May 11.

61,980 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 12.31% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 16.98% over the last 30 days.

Proassurance expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Proassurance visit the company profile.

About Proassurance Corporation

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated 'A' (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated 'A-' (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

To get more information on Proassurance Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Proassurance Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering