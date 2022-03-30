Pro-Dex (co) (PDEX) Loses 4.36% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Pro-Dex Inc. (co) (NASDAQ: PDEX) is trading 4.36% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:49:41 est, was $16.47. Pro-Dex (co) has fallen $0.75 in trading today.

6,278 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Pro-Dex (co) has a YTD change of 25.81%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Pro-Dex Inc. (co)

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It has patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to its customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world.

