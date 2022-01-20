Privia Health (PRVA) falls 0.57% for January 19

Today, Privia Health Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PRVA) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.57% decrease. Privia Health opened at $21.29 before trading between $21.84 and $20.69 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Privia Health’s market cap fall to $2,241,794,393 on 620,604 shares -above their 30-day average of 549,188.

About Privia Health Group Inc

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

Visit Privia Health Group Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Privia Health Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Privia Health Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles