Principal - Registered Shares (PFG) falls 1.16% on Moderate Volume October 11

Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares (NASDAQ: PFG), a Des Moines, Iowa, company, fell to close at $68.12 Monday after losing $0.8 (1.16%) on volume of 1,022,404 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $69.78 to a low of $68.08 while Principal - Registered Shares’s market cap now stands at $18,283,006,909.

Principal - Registered Shares currently has roughly 17600 employees.

About Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

Visit Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Amazon Offering Greater Flexibility for Employees To Work Remotely California To Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Lawn Equipment Merck Seeks FDA Emergency Authorization for First Oral COVID-19 Therapy United Airlines To Expand December Schedule to 3,500 Daily Domestic Flights