Principal - Registered Shares (PFG) falls 0.36% for August 13

Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares (NASDAQ: PFG), a Des Moines, Iowa, company, fell to close at $66.94 Friday after losing $0.24 (0.36%) on volume of 596,843 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $67.51 to a low of $66.84 while Principal - Registered Shares’s market cap now stands at $17,966,301,857.

Principal - Registered Shares currently has roughly 17600 employees.

About Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

