Principal - Registered Shares (PFG) Climbs 2.99% on March 16

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares (NASDAQ: PFG) rose 2.99% Wednesday.

As of 12:09:02 est, Principal - Registered Shares is currently sitting at $69.51 and has climbed $2.015 per share in trading so far.

Principal - Registered Shares has moved 10.37% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.78% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

