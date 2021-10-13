Primo Water (PRMW) falls 0.86% on Moderate Volume October 12

Today, Primo Water Corporation Inc’s (NYSE: PRMW) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 0.86% decrease. Primo Water opened at $16.33 before trading between $16.33 and $16.08 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Primo Water’s market cap fall to $2,583,570,671 on 584,078 shares -below their 30-day average of 804,536.

Primo Water employs around 10400 people with a head office in Mississauga, Ontario.

About Primo Water Corporation

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europeand Israeland generates approximately $2.1 billionin annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint representing a top five position. Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North Americaas well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida(USA).

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

