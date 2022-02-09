Primis (FRST) falls 2.37% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRST - Market Data & News Trade

Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) shares fell 2.37%, or $0.36 per share, to close Wednesday at $14.81. After opening the day at $15.22, shares of Primis fluctuated between $15.56 and $14.78. 35,935 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 45,172. Wednesday's activity brought Primis’s market cap to $363,950,107.

Primis is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia..

About Primis Financial Corp

Primis Financial Corp. headquartered in McLean, Virginia is the holding company for Primis Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

