Primerica Inc (PRI) gains 0.30% for July 23

Primerica Inc (NYSE: PRI) shares gained 0.30%, or $0.43 per share, to close Friday at $145.18. After opening the day at $146.17, shares of Primerica fluctuated between $146.77 and $144.37. 53,094 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 162,485. Friday's activity brought Primerica’s market cap to $5,725,603,178.

Primerica is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia..

About Primerica Inc

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

