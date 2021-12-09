Pricesmart (PSMT) falls 1.20% for December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSMT - Market Data & News Trade

Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), a San Diego, California, company, fell to close at $73.24 Wednesday after losing $0.89 (1.20%) on volume of 52,042 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $74.56 to a low of $72.82 while Pricesmart’s market cap now stands at $2,259,026,791.

About Pricesmart Inc.

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (eight in Costa Rica and Colombia; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad and Guatemala; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company also plans to open new warehouse clubs in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Bucaramanga, Colombia in the fall of 2021, and in Portmore, Jamaica in the spring of 2022. Once these three new clubs are open, the Company will operate 50 warehouse clubs.

Visit Pricesmart Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Pricesmart Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pricesmart Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III Online Sales Declined on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for First Time