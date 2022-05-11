Price Alert: Shares of Zynga (ZNGA) Trade 2.77% Higher at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZNGA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Zynga Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 2.77% Wednesday.

As of 12:17:03 est, Zynga sits at $7.80 and has risen $0.21 per share.

Zynga has moved 15.96% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.44% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Zynga Inc - Class A

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga's franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga's games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland.

