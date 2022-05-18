Price Alert: Shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Trade 5.26% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading 5.26% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:21 est, was $86.23. Zoom Video Communications has fallen $4.78 in trading today.

1,445,869 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Zoom Video Communications has a YTD change of 50.55%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-31.

About Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

