Price Alert: Shares of Zoetis (ZTS) Trade 2.54% Lower at Midday May 18

Zoetis Inc - Class A (NYSE: ZTS) shares have fallen 2.54%, or $4.22 per share, as on 12:16:33 est today. Since opening at $164.80, 714,069 shares of Zoetis have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $165.20 and $161.72.

Already the company is down 31.57%.

Zoetis anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Zoetis Inc - Class A

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees.

