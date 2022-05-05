Price Alert: Shares of Zendesk (ZEN) Trade 3.98% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) fell 3.98% Thursday.

As of 12:27:39 est, Zendesk is currently sitting at $119.15 and has fallen $4.925 so far today.

Zendesk has moved 1.21% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.56% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Zendesk Inc

Zendesk is a customer service software company with support and sales products designed to improve customer relationships. The company believes that every great customer relationship stems from a conversation, so the company built a company that designs solutions to foster better customer relationships. Powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 170,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages.

