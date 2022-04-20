Price Alert: Shares of Yum Brands (YUM) Trade 1.19% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YUM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is trading 1.19% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:23:53 est, was $126.23. Yum Brands has risen $1.48 in trading today.

479,761 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Yum Brands has moved YTD 9.82%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Yum Brands Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company's KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands - global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and in 2020, the company ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

