Price Alert: Shares of Yellow (YELL) Trade 5.72% Lower at Midday May 5

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has lost $0.27 (5.72%) and sits at $4.49, as of 12:27:19 est on May 5.

279,815 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 12.38% over the last 5 days and shares lost 22.50% over the last 30 days.

Yellow expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

