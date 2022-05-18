Price Alert: Shares of Yatra Online (YTRA) Trade 3.07% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YTRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) is trading 3.07% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:49:59 est, was $1.45. Yatra Online dropped $0.046 in trading today.

19,278 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Yatra Online has a YTD change of 13.29%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About Yatra Online Inc

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 102,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

