Price Alert: Shares of XPO Logistics (XPO) Trade 6.80% Higher at Midday June 2

Today XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is trading 6.80% up.

The latest price, as of 12:14:15 est, was $54.58. XPO Logistics has climbed $3.49 in trading today.

883,473 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, XPO Logistics has a YTD change of 33.67%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About XPO Logistics Inc

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

