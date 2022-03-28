Price Alert: Shares of WEX (WEX) Trade 2.74% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) moved 2.74% Monday.

As of 12:21:44 est, WEX sits at $172.38 and dropped $4.87 per share.

WEX has moved 7.41% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 26.73% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About WEX Inc

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses.

