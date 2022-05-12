Price Alert: Shares of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Trade 8.04% Higher at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WPRT - Market Data & News Trade

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares climbed 8.04%, or $0.0804 per share, as on 12:13:58 est today. Since opening the day at $1.00, 1,561,044 shares of Westport Fuel Systems have been traded today and the stock has moved between $1.11 and $0.95.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 57.82%.

Westport Fuel Systems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Westport Fuel Systems Inc

At Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. It is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. The technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the Company serves its customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands.

