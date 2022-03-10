Price Alert: Shares of Western Digital (WDC) Trade 2.97% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WDC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) lost 2.97% Thursday.

As of 12:20:09 est, Western Digital sits at $46.55 and has moved $1.42 so far today.

Western Digital has moved 7.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 26.74% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

