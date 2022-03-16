Price Alert: Shares of Western Alliance (WAL) Trade 5.36% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WAL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) is trading 5.36% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:17:01 est, was $87.02. Western Alliance has risen $4.43 in trading today.

279,871 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Western Alliance has a YTD change of 22.88%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-14.

About Western Alliance Bancorp

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes 'Best Banks in America' list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.

