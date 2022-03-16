Price Alert: Shares of Werner Enterprises, (WERN) Trade 3.12% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WERN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is trading 3.12% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:17:29 est, was $43.77. Werner Enterprises, has risen $1.33 so far today.

176,689 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Werner Enterprises, has a YTD change of 10.66%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

