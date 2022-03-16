Price Alert: Shares of Weidai (WEI) Trade 11.43% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEI - Market Data & News Trade

Weidai Ltd - ADR (NYSE: WEI) has climbed $0.12 (11.43%) and sits at $1.17, as of 12:15:34 est on March 16.

23,448 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 22.22% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 40.34% over the last 30 days.

Weidai expects its next earnings on 2022-03-17.

About Weidai Ltd - ADR

Weidai Ltd. is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in Chinasupported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of 'non-standard' collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China'ssmall and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

