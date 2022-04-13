Price Alert: Shares of WEC Energy (WEC) Trade 1.03% Lower at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) moved 1.03% Wednesday.

As of 12:20:22 est, WEC Energy is currently sitting at $103.31 and dropped $1.08 per share in trading so far.

WEC Energy has moved 11.24% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.42% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About WEC Energy Group Inc

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest. WEC Energy Group is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

