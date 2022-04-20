Price Alert: Shares of Washington, (WASH) Trade 1.96% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WASH - Market Data & News Trade

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) has gained $0.98 (1.96%) and is currently sitting at $51.13, as of 12:19:29 est on April 20.

13,392 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 2.83% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.34% over the last 30 days.

Washington, expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

