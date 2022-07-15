Price Alert: Shares of Vroom (VRM) Trade 6.42% Higher at Midday July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VRM - Market Data & News Trade

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) has risen $0.095 (6.42%) and sits at $1.57, as of 12:14:02 est on July 15.

3,356,567 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 3.90% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 33.33% over the last 30 days.

Vroom anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Vroom Inc.

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto brand.

