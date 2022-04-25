Price Alert: Shares of Voyager (VYGR) Trade 4.55% Higher at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VYGR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) is trading 4.55% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:29:12 est, was $7.89. Voyager has risen $0.34 in trading today.

282,764 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Voyager has moved YTD 176.01%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Voyager Therapeutics Inc

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases.

