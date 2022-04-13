Price Alert: Shares of Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Trade 5.04% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VVNT - Market Data & News Trade

Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (NYSE: VVNT) shares are up 5.04%, or $0.27 per share, as on 12:20:08 est today. Since opening the day at $5.39, 190,552 shares of Vivint Smart Home have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $5.71 and $5.29.

This year the company has a YTD change of 45.19%.

Vivint Smart Home is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Vivint Smart Home visit the company profile.

About Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

To get more information on Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal